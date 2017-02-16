Ralph Wendell Young, age 50, of Bunkie

Funeral services for Ralph Wendell Young will be Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Jackson officiating. Commital services with Military Honors will follow services at the church. Burial will be Monday, February 20, 2017 in the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville, under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Salem Baptist Church from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Mr. Young, age 50, of Bunkie, passed way on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at his residence. He was a US Army veteran and was a brick mason. He loved sports, especially his Saints, dancing and taking care of his grandchildren.

He is survived by three sons, Christopher Robinson of Bunkie, Deontez Young of Severn, MD and Ralphael Young of San Antonio, TX; four daughters, Jalissa Young of San Antonio, TX, Shikira Williams of Houston, TX, Rhakira Williams of Houston, TX and Tiara Williams of Houston, TX; his father, Roy Young of Lake Charles; his mother, Bertha Young Anderson of Bunkie; two sisters, Belinda Young of Dallas, TX and Cynthia Young of Bunkie; five brothers, David Malveaux and wife, Latisha, of Marietta, GA, Tyrone Malveaux and wife, Tonya, of Pineville, Ray Jenkins and wife, Dianna, of Lake Charles, Chris Jenkins of Lake Charles and Aaron Young and wife, Desiree, of Lake Charles and eleven grandchildren, Kaideney Robinson, Jordyn Jackson, Jayden Young, Jamiah Young, Levaeh Harry, Lia Harry, Andre Young, Yahir Young, Myla Young, Makai Young and Jayce Young.