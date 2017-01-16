Ruth Pearson, age 82, of Bunkie

Ruth Pearson

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth McGlory Pearson, were held Saturday, January 14, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Salem Baptist Church Bunkie with Pastor Greg Jackson officiating. Internment followed in Salem Cemetery under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home Bunkie.

Mrs. Pearson, 82, of Bunkie, passed away peacefully from this life on Sunday, January 8, at her residence.

She was a retired teacher for the Avoyelles Parish School System and a graduate of Grambling State University. A member of Salem Baptist Church for over 30 plus years. Having once served as secretary/treasurer of the Church Building Fund for 25 years and a member of the church calendar and the annual holiday committee.

Mrs. Pearson is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, William “Bill” Pearson; parents, Larnus McGlory, Sr. and Cora Barron McGlory; and nine siblings.

She is survived by two daughters, Janis Denise Alfred of Bunkie, and Stephanie Rochelle Butler of Alexandria; stepson, Donaldson (Lynette) Juneau of Marksville; six grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Pallbearers were Isiah Augustine, Cory Honore, Decorian Alfred, Michael Rusher, Aubrey McGlory, Reid Dirden, James Eli and Trayton Price.