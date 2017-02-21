Shelbie Tolbert, age 75, of Center Point

Shelbie Tolbert

KOLIN - Funeral services celebrating the life of Shelbie J. Tolbert will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 23, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Reverend Carl Beard officiating. Burial will be in Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, Kolin.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Pineville Wednesday, February 22, 2017 from 6-10 p.m. and continued Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Pallbearers will be Danny Jeansonne, Corey Jeansonne, AJay McGraw, Rocky Coffey, Bobby K. Bordelon, Timothy Bordelon, Ted Wiley and Mike Fuqua.

Honorary pallbearers will be Darren Fuqua and Johnny Thornhill, Jr.

Mrs. Tolbert, 75, of Center Point, passed from this life on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at her home with her children and grandchildren by her side. Born on June 14, 1941, Mrs. Tolbert was a member of Center Point United Pentecostal Church she love her church but more importantly she loved her God. She enjoyed gospel music, sewing and spending time with her family that she loved so much. She will be dearly missed but her memory will be cherished.

Her parents, Woodrow Wilson and Gertrude Ryland Fuqua, preceded her in death.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Johnny H. Thornhill, Sr.; daughter, Debra L. (Bobby H.) Bordelon; brothers, Glenn Fuqua and Danny (Tammy) Jeansonne; sister, Elsie (Ray) Taylor; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.

The family would like to thank her caregivers at Guardian Hospice, Neana Contreras, C.N.A., Heather DeJean, R.N. and Tina White, R.N.