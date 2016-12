Theresa Guillory Firmin, age 89, of Hessmer

Theresa Guillory Firmin

HESSMER - Funeral services for Mrs. Theresa Guillory Firmin were held at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2016 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer. Entombment was held at St. Alphonsus Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Firmin, age 89, of Hessmer, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the Hessmer Nursing Home in Hessmer. She was born on April 27, 1927.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony “A.J.” Firmin; parents, Abel and Ida Guillory; brothers, Steven Guillory, Anthony Guillory and one sister, Elda Aymond.

Survivors include one son, Vernon Firmin of Hessmer; two grandchildren, Michael (Trudy) Firmin and Marty (Lori) Firmin.