High school basketball action Jan. 16 to Jan. 20

Girls Basketball

Monday, Jan. 16

District 3-AAA

Marksville (14-8, 4-2) at Avoyelles (14-6, 5-0)

Boys Basketball

Monday, Jan. 16

District 3-AAA

Marksville (8-13, 0-4) at Avoyelles (9-8, 1-2)

Girls Basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 17

District 3-AA

Rapides (18-5, 4-0) at Bunkie (5-16, 0-5)

District 5-B

Oak Hill (11-17, 1-0) at Avoyelles Public Charter School (19-4, 1-0)

District 6-C

Glenmora (10-14) at St. Joseph (1-22) Non-District

Boys Basketball

Tuesday, Jan.17

District 3-AA

Rapides (14-7, 4-0) at Bunkie (4-19, 1-3)

District 5-B

Oak Hill (15-11, 1-0) at Avoyelles Public Charter School (16-8, 0-1)

District 6-C

Glenmora (17-7) at St. Joseph (2-21) Non-District

Girls Basketball

Friday, Jan. 20

District 3-AAA

Vidalia (2-12, 1-5) at Avoyelles (14-6, 5-0)

Marksville (14-8, 4-2) at Bolton (1-17, 0-6)

District 3-AA

Pickering (14-12, 2-3) at Bunkie (5-16, 0-5)

District 5-B

Avoyelles Public Charter School (19-4, 1-0) at Monterey (7-13, 0-2)

District 5-C

Ebard (4-16) at St. Joseph (1-22) Non-District

Boys Basketball

Friday, Jan. 20

District 3-AAA

Vidalia (8-8, 4-0) at Avoyelles (9-8, 1-2)

Marksville (8-13, 0-4) at Bolton (9-7, 1-3)

District 3-AA

Pickering (5-15, 1-3) at Bunkie (4-19, 1-3)

District 5-B

Avoyelles Public Charter School (16-8, 0-1) at Monterey (15-7, 0-2)

District 5-C

Ebard (14-9) at St. Joseph (2-21) Non-District