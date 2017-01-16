High school basketball action Jan. 16 to Jan. 20
Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 16
District 3-AAA
Marksville (14-8, 4-2) at Avoyelles (14-6, 5-0)
Boys Basketball
Monday, Jan. 16
District 3-AAA
Marksville (8-13, 0-4) at Avoyelles (9-8, 1-2)
Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 17
District 3-AA
Rapides (18-5, 4-0) at Bunkie (5-16, 0-5)
District 5-B
Oak Hill (11-17, 1-0) at Avoyelles Public Charter School (19-4, 1-0)
District 6-C
Glenmora (10-14) at St. Joseph (1-22) Non-District
Boys Basketball
Tuesday, Jan.17
District 3-AA
Rapides (14-7, 4-0) at Bunkie (4-19, 1-3)
District 5-B
Oak Hill (15-11, 1-0) at Avoyelles Public Charter School (16-8, 0-1)
District 6-C
Glenmora (17-7) at St. Joseph (2-21) Non-District
Girls Basketball
Friday, Jan. 20
District 3-AAA
Vidalia (2-12, 1-5) at Avoyelles (14-6, 5-0)
Marksville (14-8, 4-2) at Bolton (1-17, 0-6)
District 3-AA
Pickering (14-12, 2-3) at Bunkie (5-16, 0-5)
District 5-B
Avoyelles Public Charter School (19-4, 1-0) at Monterey (7-13, 0-2)
District 5-C
Ebard (4-16) at St. Joseph (1-22) Non-District
Boys Basketball
Friday, Jan. 20
District 3-AAA
Vidalia (8-8, 4-0) at Avoyelles (9-8, 1-2)
Marksville (8-13, 0-4) at Bolton (9-7, 1-3)
District 3-AA
Pickering (5-15, 1-3) at Bunkie (4-19, 1-3)
District 5-B
Avoyelles Public Charter School (16-8, 0-1) at Monterey (15-7, 0-2)
District 5-C
Ebard (14-9) at St. Joseph (2-21) Non-District