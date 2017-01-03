High School boys and girls basketball action for Jan. 3 and Jan. 6
Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 3
District 3-AAA
Avoyelles (10-6, 1-0) at Buckeye (4-13, 0-1)
Peabody (3-15, 0-1) at Marksville (11-7, 1-1)
District 3-AA
Menard (10-11, 0-2) at Bunkie (5-13, 0-2)
District 6-B
Pitkin (4-15) at Avoyelles Public Charter School (13-3)
District 5-C
St. Joseph (1-16) open
Boys Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 3
District 3-AAA
Avoyelles (8-6, 0-0) at Buckeye (10-5, 0-0)
Peabody (15-3, 0-0) at Marksville (8-9, 0-0)
District 3-AA
Menard (13-6, 0-1) at Bunkie (3-16, 0-1)
District 6-B
Pitkin (13-11) at Avoyelles Public Charter School (13-7) Non District
District 5-C
St. Joseph (2-16) open
Girls Basketball
Friday, Jan. 6
District 3-AAA
Winnfield (15-2, 2-0) at Avoyelles (10-6, 1-0)
Vidalia 0-10, 0-2) at Marksville (11-7, 1-1)
District 3-AA
Oakdale (13-4, 2-0) at Bunkie (5-13, 0-2)
District 6-B
Avoyelles Public Charter School (13-3) open
District 5-C
Georgetown (3-14) at St. Joseph (1-16) Non-District
Boys Basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 3
District 3-AAA
Winnfield (5-11, 0-0) at Avoyelles (8-6, 0-0)
Vidalia (4-8, 0-1) at Marksville (8-9, 0-0)
District 3-AA
Oakdale (9-6, 1-0) at Bunkie (3-16, 0-1)
District 6-B
Avoyelles Public Charter School (13-7) open
District 5-C
Georgetown (5-12) at St. Joseph (2-16) Non District