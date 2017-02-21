Sudden Impact Mock Crash to Take Place at Avoyelles High School for Students on Wednesday, Feb. 22

Moreauville, LA - Multiple first responder agencies and Avoyelles High School students and staff will participate in a mock fatal crash to demonstrate the dangers of impaired driving, lack of seat belt usage, and distracted driving (texting) to the students.

On Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., on the Avoyelles High School campus, multiple agencies will work with students to demonstrate the possible fatal consequences of impaired driving, the dangers of not wearing a seat belt, and driving distracted. Students and the students’ parents will act out a fatal crash scene scenario, in front of their peers, allowing them to see first-hand how drinking and driving effects everyone involved.

Numerous agencies, including Louisiana State Police, Rapides Regional Level 2 Trauma Center, Moreauville Fire and Rescue Unit, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, Moreauville Police Department, and Acadian Ambulance, will participate in the fatal crash scene scenario. Personnel from each agency will be available to answer all of the students' questions at the conclusion of the event.

This activity is promoted through the Sudden Impact Program, offered through a partnership by the Louisiana State Police, Rapides Regional Level 2 Trauma Center, University Medical Center of New Orleans, and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. The Sudden Impact Program is an eight hour course for high school sophomores dedicated to the prevention of injuries and fatalities related to driving under the influence and seatbelt usage. Students are exposed to the hospital setting and presentations by medical staff and Troopers emphasize the reality of injury and fatal crashes and the lifelong consequences victims and families confront every day. Students meet a trauma victim and are told of the challenges they face on a daily basis. The students are then taken to the Trauma ICU and emergency room so they can witness first-hand the consequences of poor decision making in a motor vehicle.

This is an effort by participating agencies to reduce the number of underage DWI's as well as serious injury and fatal crashes, in our community. Programs, such as mock crashes, teach our youth the importance of making sound decisions throughout the course of their lives. More information about the Sudden Impact Program can be found on the Sudden Impact Louisiana Facebook page.