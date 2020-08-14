Bunkie 'peacemaker' fatally shot in Cottonport argument

A Bunkie man trying to be a peacemaker in a fight in Cottonport was fatally shot around midnight Friday morning (Aug. 14), an Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman said. A suspect was charged with 2nd degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Thomas McGhee, 27, of Bunkie was killed by a single bullet allegedly fired by Devante Caldwell, 26, of Cottonport while McGhee was reportedly trying to calm a confrontation between Caldwell and a group of individuals, APSO Capt. Tim Ryan said.

APSO and State Police officers responded to the scene on Martin Luther King Drive in Cottonport at about 12:05 a.m. Friday.

Caldwell told officers that someone in the group punched him in the mouth. He responded by firing several shots at the other man he was running away. One of those shots hit McGhee, who died at the scene.

Caldwell was booked into Avoyelles Detention Center #1 under $1 million bond.