31 cases of COVID-19 now confirmed in Avoyelles including two deaths
The number of cases took a big jump since yesterday, adding twelve more to make a total of 31 in Avoyelles
Another person has also died, making a total of two deaths in the parish
That is out of 45 tests reported to the state from Avoyelles: 31 positive, 14 negative.
This is a tremendous jump in the numbers as local and state officials have been warning.
The Avoyelles Police Jury voted this morning to impose a parish wide nighttime curfew which should take effect by this weekend.
Avoyelles District Attorney has been receiving reports of large gatherings of people at events such as back yard crawfish boils. Parish and town officials seem hopeless as efforts to enforce the ten-person crowd rule set but he governor are difficult.
The figures were released at Wednesday noon, by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, a total of 6,424 positive cases are confirmed in the state,with 273 deaths.
60 out of 64 Parishes are reporting positive cases.
.
The timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles:
March 22 - First case reported
March 24 - 2 new cases reported, total 3 (Stay at Home order started at 5 p.m. by Governor)
March 25 - 2 new cases reported, total 5
March 26 - 3 new cases reported total 8
March 27 - 3 new cases reported, total 11
March 28 - 2 new cases reported, total 13
March 29 - 0 new cases reported, total 13
March 30 - 1 new case reported, total 14
March 31 - 5 new cases reported, total 19
April 1 - 12 new cases reported, total 31, second death reported
.
There are more cases reported in surrounding parishes.
PARISHES BORDERING AVOYELLES:
Catahoula - 3 positive cases with 1 fatal case; out of 9 tests conducted
Concordia - 5 cases out of 23 tests conducted
Evangeline - 11 positive cases out of 104 tests conducted
Lasalle - 2 positive cases out of 68 tests conducted
Pointe Coupee - 7 positive cases out of 62 tests conducted,
Rapides - 69 positive cases with 4 deaths, out of 908 tests conducted
St. Landry - 45 positive cases with 1 death out of 2,602 tested
West Feliciana - 8 positive cases out of 93 tests conducted (double from yesterday)
Developing story