31 cases of COVID-19 now confirmed in Avoyelles including two deaths

The number of cases took a big jump since yesterday, adding twelve more to make a total of 31 in Avoyelles

Another person has also died, making a total of two deaths in the parish

That is out of 45 tests reported to the state from Avoyelles: 31 positive, 14 negative.

This is a tremendous jump in the numbers as local and state officials have been warning.

The Avoyelles Police Jury voted this morning to impose a parish wide nighttime curfew which should take effect by this weekend.

Avoyelles District Attorney has been receiving reports of large gatherings of people at events such as back yard crawfish boils. Parish and town officials seem hopeless as efforts to enforce the ten-person crowd rule set but he governor are difficult.

The figures were released at Wednesday noon, by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, a total of 6,424 positive cases are confirmed in the state,with 273 deaths.

60 out of 64 Parishes are reporting positive cases.

.

The timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles:

March 22 - First case reported

March 24 - 2 new cases reported, total 3 (Stay at Home order started at 5 p.m. by Governor)

March 25 - 2 new cases reported, total 5

March 26 - 3 new cases reported total 8

March 27 - 3 new cases reported, total 11

March 28 - 2 new cases reported, total 13

March 29 - 0 new cases reported, total 13

March 30 - 1 new case reported, total 14

March 31 - 5 new cases reported, total 19

April 1 - 12 new cases reported, total 31, second death reported

.

There are more cases reported in surrounding parishes.

PARISHES BORDERING AVOYELLES:

Catahoula - 3 positive cases with 1 fatal case; out of 9 tests conducted

Concordia - 5 cases out of 23 tests conducted

Evangeline - 11 positive cases out of 104 tests conducted

Lasalle - 2 positive cases out of 68 tests conducted

Pointe Coupee - 7 positive cases out of 62 tests conducted,

Rapides - 69 positive cases with 4 deaths, out of 908 tests conducted

St. Landry - 45 positive cases with 1 death out of 2,602 tested

West Feliciana - 8 positive cases out of 93 tests conducted (double from yesterday)

Developing story