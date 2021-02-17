Another light day for COVID in Avoyelles

Things were back to "normal" for Avoyelles Parish when the state released its daily COVID update today.

With no update on Mardi Gras, the Wednesday report included results over the past two days. Despite that, there were only 371 molecular test results and no rapid result tests in that report, showing five positives. The parish had a net gain of only four cases in its total count because one previous rapid result test was subtracted from the total.

The parish also received its official weekly positive rate, showing a slight increase from 3.2 for the period of Jan. 28-Feb. 3 to 3.3 for Feb. 4-10.

The state's risk map is showing a band of lighter-colored "high" risk parish going diagonally across the state from Tensas to Beauregard, but Avoyelles, Concordia, Pointe Coupee, St. Landry and Evangeline are still in the deep red "highest" risk category.

Avoyelles' pandemic totals as of Wednesday are 3,839 cases (3381/458) and 117 deaths (111/6). The state totals are 421,018 cases (364,024/56,994) and 9,391 deaths (8,740/651).