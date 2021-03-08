It was another "no show Monday" for Avoyelles Parish's COVID update from the state. There were only 46 tests -- 40 lab tests and six rapid result tests -- since the Sunday update. There were no new cases and no additional deaths in that report.

Avoyelles' pandemic totals are 3,948 cases (3,466 "confirmed" by molecular lab tests and 482 deemed "probable" from rapid result diagnosis tests) and 118 deaths (111/7).

The state totals as of Monday were 434,289 cases and 9,758 deaths.