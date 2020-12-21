Another 'no show' Monday for Avoyelles COVID update

It was another 'no show Monday' for Avoyelles Parish when the state health department released its update at noon today. The parish had only two new cases from Sunday and no additional deaths. In the past when the parish gets this kind of report, there is a "catch up" report within the next few days.

As of Monday, the pandemic total for Avoyelles was 2,467 cases (2315 confirmed and 152 probable) and 83 deaths (80 / 3).

The state's pandemic totals as of Monday were 287,261 cases (264,187 / 23,074) and 7,107 deaths (6,775 / 332).