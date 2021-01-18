Another "No Show" Monday for Avoyelles: Total case count reduced by one

It is another "No Show Monday" for Avoyelles Parish in the state health department's daily update on COVID numbers. In fact, Monday's numbers took one "probable" case away. There were no new cases and no deaths in the report.

So, as Monday, Avoyelles' pandemic totals were 3,196 total cases (2,852 molecular/344 antigen). There were only 21 molecular test results in Monday's report. The update took away two antigen test results from the parish's total from Sunday's report.

The state totals for Monday were 369,951 cases since March 2020 with 8,253 deaths.