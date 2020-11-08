Avoyelles adds two COVID-related deaths over weekend

After more than three weeks with no additional COVID-related deaths, Avoyelles Parish has had three in four days. Sunday's weekend update from the state health department reported 13 new cases in 350 test results for a positive rate of 3.7 percent. The addition of two more fatalities in that report brings the parish's death toll to 65 since the first death on March 31. Prior to this past Thursday's update, which had one additional death, the last COVID-related death had been on Oct. 11.

Avoyelles' pandemic totals are 1801 cases and 30,645 tests.

The state totals as of Sunday were 187,961 cases, 5,807 deaths and almost 2.9 million tests.