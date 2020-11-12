Avoyelles continues under-5 percent weekly positive rates

In a two-day report that included all test results reviewed since Tuesday, Avoyelles Parish had eight new cases out of 274 tests. The 2.9 positive rate for that report is slightly higher than the parish's latest one-week positive rate, which extended Avoyelles' streak of under-5 percent weeks to seven.

The two-week review of weekly positive rates reported 3.8 percent for Oct. 22-28 and 2.7 percent for Oct. 29-Nov. 4. The seven days of Nov. 5-Nov. 11 will be reported on Nov. 18.

As of Thursday, Avoyelles' pandemic totals are 1,823 cases, 65 deaths and 31,113 tests. The state's totals are 191,889 cases, 5,863 deaths and 2.95 million tests.