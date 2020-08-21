Avoyelles COVID on Aug. 21: 1196 cases, 40 deaths, 17,451 tests

With a group of 445 new test results being reported at noon Friday, Avoyelles Parish's total COVID count grew by 18, to 1,196. The death toll remained at 40 for the pandemic that began back in March. The one-day totals show a 4 percent positivity rate, which is considerably better that just a few weeks ago when that rate was well over 10 percent.

Statewide the number of COVID infections since March rose to 141,720 -- 899 more than in Thursday's report. There were 50 deaths overnight to make that total 4,546.