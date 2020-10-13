Avoyelles' COVID case reduced by one; only 16 tests in Tuesday report

It was another "No Show" update for Avoyelles Parish when the state health department released its daily update on COVID cases at noon today (Oct. 13).

Avoyelles' actually lost a COVID case overnight, with the pandemic total adjusted to 1,6331 cases. There were only 16 test results in Tuesday's numbers, bringing the total number of individuals tested in the parish to 25,895. The parish's COVID-related deaths remained at 62.

Statewide there have been 172,801 cases, 5,486 deaths and 2,510,319 individuals tested since the pandemic hit the state in March.