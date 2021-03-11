Avoyelles' COVID case total reduced by one Thursday

Avoyelles Parish had another daily update that actually saw its overall total of COVID cases drop by one. The Thursday report from the state health department noted 409 total tests -- 408 molecular tests and one rapid result test. There was one positive among the molecular tests, raising that total to 3,470. The parish's totals for rapid result-diagnosed cases dropped by two, to 485, giving the parish a net loss of one on its COVID total of 3,955..

The death toll remained at 118, with 111 "confirmed" as COVID by molecular tests and seven deemed "probable for COVID" by rapid result tests. The parish's

That state's totals on Thursday were 435,935 cases and 9,828 deaths.