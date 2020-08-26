Avoyelles COVID count for Aug. 26: 1255 cases, 43 deaths, 17,805 tests

Avoyelles Parish had only seven new COVID cases out of 67 new test results in Wednesday's official COVID update from the Louisiana Deparment of Health. The death toll remains at 43.

Since the pandemic began, Avoyelles has had 1,255 cases of COVID-19. Most of those have occurred since June 1.

The state also updated its "by-race" figures, showing 25 white fatalities and 18 black fatalities. The racial breakdown of positive cases is 500 whites, 423 blacks, 177 "other" race and 127 race unknown.