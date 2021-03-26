Avoyelles' COVID count increases by one in Friday update

Avoyelles almost had 100 COVID test results in its Friday report from the state health department, and still recorded a net of only one new case. The Friday update actually had two new cases, both rapid result tests, but the parish had one previously attributed positive molecular test result subtracted from its pandemic total.

Since March 2020, Avoyelles has had 3,988 cases of COVID-19 -- 3,488 "confirmed" by lab tests and 500 deemed "probable" from rapid result diagnosis. The death toll is at 121 (112/9). The state totals as of Friday were 443,069 cases and 10,087 deaths.