Avoyelles COVID weekend update: 31 new cases, no additional deaths

Avoyelles Parish's weekend update of its COVID numbers could best be characterized as "average." The numbers were neither highly alarming nor optimistically encouraging.

The report included 341 test results released since the state department's last report on Friday. There were 31 COVID diagnoses among those results -- 18 in 262 molecular tests (6.8 percent positive rate) and 13 in 79 antigen tests (16.4 percent positive). There were no additional deaths reported in the parish.

Since March 2020, Avoyelles has had 3,355 cases of COVID (2,970 confirmed by molecular tests, 385 diagnosed by quick response antigen tests) and 103 deaths (98/5). The state's pandemic totals as of Sunday were 383,862 cases (337,215/46,647) and 8,565 deaths (8,038/527).