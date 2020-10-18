Avoyelles COVID weekend update continues recent trend

The weekend COVID update for Avoyelles Parish was consistent with recent daily reports -- eight new cases over Saturday and Sunday in 259 test results for a two-day positive rate of almost 3.1 percent. There were no additional COVID-related deaths in the parish.

The parish's pandemic total since March is 1,664 cases, 62 deaths and 26,886 tests.

The state's pandemic total as of Sunday's report was 175,781 cases, 5,550 deaths and 2,589,510 tests. Statewide for the weekend there were 1125 new cases, 23 additional deaths and 26,946 test results with a two-day positive rate of 4.1 percent.