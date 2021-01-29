Avoyelles Friday COVID update: 18 cases, one death

Friday's COVID update for Avoyelles Parish included up-ticks in all three areas -- cases, deaths and one-day positive rates. Overall, however, there was no indication that the parish is headed in the wrong direction.

Avoyelles had 18 new cases in 406 tests for a one-day positive rate of 4.4 percent -- up from 3.8 the day before. Of those, there were 13 in 370 molecular tests (3.5 percent) and five in 36 rapid-result tests (13.8 percent). There was one additional death of a patient who had been diagnosed with a rapid-result test.

The parish's 10-month total as of Friday was 3,458 cases (3,058 molecular, 400 antigen) and 110 deaths (104/6). The state's totals were 397,276 (346,994/50,282) cases and 8,801 (8,241/560) deaths since March.