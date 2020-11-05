Avoyelles has another death from COVID

For 24 days Avoyelles Parish had been able to say, "no additional COVID-related deaths reported." That ended with today's report. In the Thursday COVID update from the Louisiana Department of Health, Avoyelles had 11 new cases among the 377 test results, for a one-day report positive rate of 2.9 percent. The parish also had its first COVID-related death since the Oct. 11 report.

Since Avoyelles' first case was reported on March 21, the parish has had 1,785 cases of COVID-19. Since the first death occurred on March 31, there have now been 63 victims of the virus in this parish. The number of tests conducted topped 30,000 in Thursday's report, to 30, 011.

The state's pandemic totals as of Thursday's report are 185,825 cases, 5,766 deaths and over 2.84 million tests.