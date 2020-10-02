Avoyelles has double-digit increase in COVID cases, but 4.9% positivity in Oct. 2 update

Friday's pool of tests for Avoyelles Parish was one of the largest in recent weeks. As might be expected, the COVID numbers for the Oct. 2 update more closely resembled those of the last weeks of Phase 2.

The Louisiana Department of Health said the parish had 28 new cases out of the 567 test results reported since Thursday's update. There were no additional deaths. Despite the jolt of seeing a double-digit increase in cases for the first time in awhile, the day's numbers could be seen as "good news." Even with the larger number of tests and positive cases, Avoyelles' one-day positivity rate was only 4.9 percent -- still under the 5.0 goal for Phase 3. A possible "bad news" indicator in the day's report is that the one-day positivity for the state overall is 3.9 percent -- 889 new cases out of 22,704 test results. There were 26 additional deaths in the state since Thursday's report.

The parish's official six-month pandemic totals are 1,564 cases, 57 deaths and 24,371 tests. The state's is 167,401 cases, 5,353 deaths and 2,356,024 individuals tested.

There are now 14 parishes classified as "moderately high" for COVID and one -- East Carroll -- now designated as "moderate." Parishes hit by Hurricane Laura had briefly been considered "moderately high" for COVID but are now with the rest of the parishes as rated "high" for the virus. Area parishes who have "graduated" are Vernon, Grant, LaSalle and Concordia.