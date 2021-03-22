Avoyelles has eight new COVID cases since Friday, no additional deaths

The Monday COVID numbers for Avoyelles Parish showed eight new cases since the last update on Friday. There were no additional deaths over the weekend.

The state has not released updates on Saturday for several months and it is now not updating COVID numbers on Sunday.

In the three-day report there were 218 test results. There were five positive cases among 162 molecular tests and three in the 56 rapid result tests. The parish's pandemic totals as of Monday showed 3,981 cases, with 3,486 "confirmed" by molecular tests and 495 rapid result tests classified as "probable for COVID."

Of the 121 deaths, 112 had been diagnosed with a molecular test while nine victims had been diagnosed with a rapid result test.

The state's death toll topped 10,000, at 10,030. It has had 441,066 cases of COVID over the past year.