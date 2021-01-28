Avoyelles has 'mild' COVID report on Thursday

Thursday's COVID update for Avoyelles could best be described as "mild." There were about half the number of tests and half the number of new cases, but without any additional deaths that shocked the parish in Wednesday's report.

There were 14 positive results out of 349 molecular tests (4 percent rate) and two cases out of 63 rapid result antigen tests (3.1 percent rate),

Since the pandemic began in March, Avoyelles has had 3,440 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 (3,045/395) with 109 deaths (104/5). The state's pandemic totals as of Thursday were 394,909 cases (345,457/49,452) and 8,743 deaths (8,202/541)