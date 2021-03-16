Avoyelles has no new COVID cases in 553 tests in Tuesday update

It is still too soon to pop the champagne and declare victory, but Tuesday's COVID update for Avoyelles Parish was another very bright spot in a year-long darkness.

With 553 test results -- 552 of them the highly regarded molecular lab tests -- there were no new cases. None. Zero.

As of Tuesday, the parish's pandemic totals were 3,971 cases (3,481/490) and 119 deaths (111/8). The state's totals were 438,557 cases and 9,925 deaths for the past 12 months of the pandemic.