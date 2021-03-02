Avoyelles has only three new cases of COVID on Tuesday

Avoyelles Parish's COVID numbers appear to be returning to the optimistic levels of very few cases out of a batch of hundreds of tests.

After a few double-digit days, the parish's update from the state health department on Tuesday shows three new cases out of 456 tests. Even better than that, there was only one positive result out of 439 molecular tests with two "probable" cases of COVID among 17 rapid result tests. There were no additional deaths.

That parish's pandemic totals since March 2020, as of Tuesday at noon, were 3,935 total cases (3,459 "confirmed" by lab tests and 476 "probable" rapid result tests) and 118 deaths (111/7).

The state's pandemic totals on Tuesday were 431,271 cases and 9,647 deaths.