Avoyelles had only four new COVID cases out of 345 total test results in Friday's update from the state health department. Of the new cases, two were among 336 molecular lab tests and two were among nine rapid result tests. There were no additional deaths.

The parish's pandemic total is 3,942 cases (3,462/480) and 118 deaths (111/7). The state's totals as of Friday were 433,045 cases and 9.716 deaths.