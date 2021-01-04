Avoyelles' Monday COVID report: 17 tests, two cases, no deaths

As has been the recent trend, Monday had very little change in Avoyelles Parish's COVID numbers. With only 17 molecular test results since Sunday's report, Avoyelles saw an increase of only two cases in its pandemic totals. There were no additional deaths. The two cases out of 17 tests reflects an 11.7 positive rate for the "no show Monday" report.

As of Monday, the parish's pandemic totals were 2,721 cases (2,497 molecular tests, 224 antigen) and 90 deaths (86/4).

The state's totals were 322,181 cases (292,184/29,997) and 7,585 deaths (7,198/387).