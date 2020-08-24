Avoyelles Monday COVID update: up 7 cases, 1 death, 39 tests from Sunday

Avoyelles Parish and Louisiana overall had a relatively "good" day in their COVID-19 updates at noon Monday, but both saw slight increases in new cases and more deaths since the Sunday report.

Avoyelles saw a 7-case increase, to 1,218 total since the pandemic began in March. It also added another COVID-related death to bring that total to 43. Monday's update was based on results of only 39 recent tests and a death of a patient diagnosed with the disease several weeks ago. While an optimist will say "only seven new cases," the pessimist will say, "there is apparently an 18 percent positivity presence in the parish." In the two-day stretch from Friday to Sunday, there were results from 178 tests with about 8.4 percent positive. Avoyelles' cumulative positive rate of approximately 6.9 percent.

Statewide, Monday's update from the Louisiana Department of Health reported a cumulative total of 143,566 cases with 4,623 deaths. Over 118,000 reported coronavirus victims have recovered from the disease.