Avoyelles pandemic total reduced by one

The only way for a COVID-19 daily update to get better than NO new cases identified is for the update to actually reduce the number of cases in the parish's total.

That's what happened for Avoyelles Parish in Monday's update from the Louisiana Department of Health. Avoyelles pandemic total dropped by one, to 1,756. The parish had only 30 test results in the Monday update. The death toll remained at 62, where it has been since Oct. 11. Avoyelles has tested 29,050 individuals since the first case was reported in the parish in March.

Statewide there has been 183,616 cases, 5,720 deaths and almost 2.8 million tests during the pandemic.