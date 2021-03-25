Avoyelles Parish COVID for Thursday: 59 tests, 0 cases, 0 deaths

As any high school coach will tell you, "A win is a win."

Avoyelles Parish "pitched a shutout" against COVID Thursday with no new cases and no additional deaths in the state health department's daily update. It was another light day for testing, with only 37 molecular tests and 22 rapid result tests, but "a win is a win."

As of Thursday, Avoyelles' pandemic totals were 3,987 cases (3,489/498) and 121 deaths (112/9). The state's totals were 442,620 cases and 10,073 deaths.

The parish is nearing one of those "benchmark" figures -- 4,000 cases (3,500 molecular, 500 rapid result). The Avoyelles Police Jury has created a memorial at the courthouse for COVID victims, with 121 white flags posted. Parish officials are hoping they will not need to post any more.