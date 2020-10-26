Avoyelles Parish Monday COVID update: 10 tests, one new case

Avoyelles was once again almost a "no show" for the state health department's COVID update. The parish had only 10 test results in the Monday report, with one new case of COVID-19. If the 10 percent positive rate were reflected in a report with 100 tests or 1,000 tests, there would be cause for concern.

In the Monday-to-Monday review of the parish's fight against COVID, there were 41 new cases out of 1,014 test results, for a 4 percent positive rate.

Avoyelles' pandemic totals as of Monday were 1,708 cases, 62 deaths and 28,032 tests. The state's totals were 180,069 cases, 5,648 deaths and almost 2.7 million tests.