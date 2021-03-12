Avoyelles sees 11 new cases in Friday COVID update

After recent daily reports that actually saw the parish's COVID case total decline, Avoyelles Parish had a double-digit increase in the Friday COVID update from the state health department.

With a total of 325 test results in the report, 11 were positive. Five of those were among 291 molecular tests while six were in 34 rapid result tests. There were no additional deaths.

With the one-year anniversary of the parish's first diagnosed case just over a week away, Avoyelles' pandemic totals as of Friday were 3,966 cases (3,475/491) and 118 deaths (111/7). The state's totals were 436,482 cases and 9,861 deaths.