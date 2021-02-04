Avoyelles Thursday COVID update: 12 cases, one death

Apparently a statewide backlog of 844 cases dating back to October didn't include many from Avoyelles Parish. In Thursday's COVID update from the state health department, Avoyelles' report included 291 test results with 12 new cases. Of that number, there were eight positives out of 272 molecular tests and four positives among 19 rapid result tests. There was one additional death since the Wednesday report.

The health department website notes that 844 of the 2,758 "new cases" for Thursday are due to a backlog that goes back as far as Oct. 22.

As of Thursday, Avoyelles' 11-month total for COVID is 3,511 cases (3,093 "confirmed" and 418 "probable") and 115 deaths (109/6). The state totals are 408,995 cases (354,788/54,207) and 9,044 deaths (8,453/591).