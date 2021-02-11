Avoyelles Thursday COVID update: 21 cases, death toll reduced by one

Avoyelles Parish had 21 new cases of COVID diagnosed in test results released by the state health department Thursday. However, its death toll was reduced by one. When that happens it is usually because a victim was incorrectly attributed to the parish.

The pandemic total for the parish as of Thursday were 3,145 cases, with 3,145 confirmed by molecular tests and 452 diagnosed with rapid result tests classified as "probable" for the virus. Avoyelles has had 116 COVID-related deaths -- 110 "confirmed" and six "probable."

The state's totals as of Thursday are 417,415 cases (361,038/56,377) and 9,239 deaths (5,617/622).