Avoyelles Wednesday COVID update: 11 cases, 2 deaths, 129 tests

Wednesday was another light day of test results for Avoyelles Parish's war on COVID, with only 11 new cases in 129 tests. However, the noon update from the state health department brought news of two more COVID-related deaths in the parish.

It also showed Avoyelles' official seven-day positive rate had increased, from 10.2 percent for the last week of 2020 to 11.5 percent for the first week of 2021.

The parish's pandemic totals as of Wednesday were 3,081 cases (2,767 molecular tests/314 antigen tests) and 98 deaths (93/5). The state's totals are 355,835 (317,336/38,4991) cases and 8,022 (7,582/440) deaths.