Avoyelles weekend COVID udpate: six cases, no deaths

Avoyelles Parish had six more cases of COVID diagnosed over the weekend, according to the Sunday update from the Louisiana Department of Health. There were four positives in 217 molecular tests and two among 21 rapid result tests.

As of Sunday the almost year-long pandemic totals were 3,948 cases (3,466 molecular, 482 rapid result) and 118 deaths (111/7). The states totals were 433,785 cases and 9,748 deaths.

Those figures reflect a fatality rate statewide of 2.2 percent and of almost 3 percent in Avoyelles Parish of those diagnosed with COVID-19 since March 2020.