Avoyelles' weekly positivity rate at 4.9%

There were less than 100 test results in the Wednesday COVID update for Avoyelles Parish, and the report's positive rate was up somewhat. There were only seven new cases out of the 97 tests reviewed. Of those, there were 58 molecular tests with five positives (8.6 percent) and 39 antigen tests with two positives (5.1 percent). There were no additional COVID-related deaths reported in Wednesday's update.

The state also released the parish's weekly positive rate for Jan. 21-27, which fell below 5 percent for the first time this year at 4.9 percent. That was a decrease from 6.8 percent for the period from Jan. 14-20.

Avoyelles' pandemic totals as of Wednesday were 3,499 cases (3,085 "confirmed) and 414 "probable) and 114 deaths (108/6). The state's numbers were 406,235 cases (353,507/52,728) and 9,006 deaths (8,421/585).