According to official figures from the Louisiana Department of Health Friday, there have been 80 positive tests for COVID-19 in Avoyelles Parish. That is up one from Thursday. There have been nine deaths from the disease in this parish.

Statewide there have been 33,837 cases since the outbreak began in March. There have been 2,382 deaths. There are 1091 victims in hospitals with 132 on ventilators.