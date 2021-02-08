Monday COVID update: 12 new cases among 129 tests

As usual, Monday's COVID-19 update from the Louisiana Department of Health is fairly light, with only 129 test results in the report for Avoyelles Parish today. There were 12 new cases of the virus among those tests, with eight positives in 105 molecular tests and four positives among 24 rapid result tests. There were no additional deaths since Sunday.

The parish's pandemic total as of Monday is 3,563 total cases (3,123/440) and 116 deaths (110/6). The state's totals are 412,989 cases (357,995/54,994) and 9,142 deaths (8,541/601).