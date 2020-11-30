Monday COVID update for Avoyelles Parish: four new cases

There was very little change in Avoyelles Parish's COVID numbers with Monday's daily update from the Louisiana Department of Health. There was only four new cases since Sunday's report.

The parish's pandemic totals as of Monday were 2,081 total cases (1985 confirmed/96 probable) and 68 COVID-related deaths (66 confirmed and 2 probable).

The statewide totals were 232,414 cases (220,421/11,993) and 6,420 deaths (6,263/257).