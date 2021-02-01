Monday COVID update for Avoyelles: six new cases, four additional deaths

It was a light Monday for Avoyelles Parish COVID results, with only 75 tests yielding six new cases. However, four more deaths were added to the parish's pandemic death toll since the Sunday report.

The pandemic totals for the parish as of Monday were 3,477 cases (3,068 molecular tests/409 antigen tests) and 114 deaths (108/6). The state totals were 401m591 (350,623/50,968) and 8,912 deaths (8,340/572).