Monday COVID update : six new cases

Avoyelles Parish had six new confirmed cases of COVID in the Monday update from the state health department. There were no additional COVID-related deaths.

The state currently shows the parish with and additional 52 probable cases and two probable COVID-related deaths that were identified by "rapid result"antigen tests. For the time being, the Health Department is combining those test results with the molecular test results to get a "total" number, but is using only the molecular test results to determine a parish's weekly COVID-positive percentage rate. Monday's update from the state showed no increase from Sunday in "probable" cases and deaths.

As of Monday, Avoyelles' pandemic totals are 1,868 confirmed cases and 52 probable cases for a total of 1,920. There have been 65 confirmed COVID-related deaths and two probable deaths due to the virus.

The state pandemic totals, including confirmed and probable results, were 205,059 cases and 6,139 deaths since March.