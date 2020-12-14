Monday update for Avoyelles: two more COVID-related deaths

Despite being another "no-show" Monday update from the state health department, Avoyelles Parish received sad news that its COVID-19 death toll had increased by two since Sunday.

There was only one new case reported out of 35 molecular test results in Monday's update from the state. This kind of report is usually followed by one with a large number of tests and a double-digit increase in the new cases.

The number of deaths comes from the number of existing cases and not from the daily update.

As of Monday, Avoyelles' totals since March are 2,353 total cases (2,215 molecular tests/138 antigen tests) and 76 deaths (73/3).

The state has had 269,643 cases and 6,845 deaths.