Monday's update for Avoyelles: seven new cases, no additional deaths

Avoyelles' COVID numbers for Monday show seven new cases in 130 tests with no additional deaths.

The snapshot positivity rate in Monday's batch of tests is 5.6 percent -- still above the goal of 5.0 weekly positivity rates for the first two weeks of September. If the update on Sept. 16 shows the weeks of Sept. 3-9 and Sept. 10-16 are 5 percent or less, the parish could be eligible to participate in outdoors visitation at nursing homes and to have bars opened at a reduced capacity of customers.

The parish's official pandemic total is 1,426 cases, 49 deaths and 21,042 tests.

Statewide the totals are 157,947 cases, 5,082 deaths, 2,078,364 tests. Of the pandemic total, only about 17,507 are active cases with 664 of those in hospitals. There are about 105 COVID patients on ventilators.