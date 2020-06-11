No change in COVID numbers for Avoyelles Thursday

Whether it signals a positive change or merely a lag in receiving test results, Avoyelles Parish went a day without an increase in its COVID-19 count for the first time in weeks. As of today's report from the Louisiana Department of Health, the cumulative total of positive test results in Avoyelles was still at 178 with nine COVID-related deaths. The parish has now conducted 2,811 tests, which is about 6.7 percent of the population.