Nov. 17 COVID update for Avoyelles: 12 confirmed, 10 probable cases

Tuesday's COVID update from the state showed another double-digit increase in both "confirmed" and "probable" new cases in Avoyelles Parish.

The report from the state Department of Health said there were 12 confirmed new cases, bringing that total to 1,880 since the first parish's first case was identified on March 21. In the recently added category of "probable" COVID cases, the parish had 10 since Monday's report, pushing that total to 62. The parish had no additional confirmed or probable COVID-related deaths, leaving those numbers at 65 and 2, respectively.

Statewide there have been 199,659 confirmed cases, 8,026 probable cases, 5,916 confirmed COVID deaths and 240 probable deaths related to the virus.

It may be too early for concern, but both the parish and state figures show higher one-day increases than in recent weeks.